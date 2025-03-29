X!

Sander Raieste's Baskonia fall short of EuroLeague playoffs

News
Sander Raieste.
Sander Raieste. Source: ERR
News

Estonian basketball player Sander Raieste's Saski Baskonia lost their Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game to Fenerbahce 82:77, eliminating them from playoff contention.

The top six teams from the regular season advance directly to the quarterfinals. The next four teams go through a play-in phase, but Baskonia now ranks 14th out of 18, with 13 wins.

Raieste has been a key part of his team's campaign, but his contributions were limited in Friday's game, where he played only nine minutes. His three-point attempt missed, and he recorded a turnover and two fouls.

While the final margin was just five points, the hosts led by over ten points for most of the second half, and Baskonia only closed the gap late. Fenerbahce's win helped them climb to the top of the standings with 22 wins, with two rounds to go, securing their place in the quarterfinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:58

Sander Raieste's Baskonia fall short of EuroLeague playoffs

09:07

Niina Petrõkina skates to highest-ever world championship finish for Estonia

08:54

Clocks go forward one hour in Estonia, EU early Sunday morning

28.03

Former education minister: First degree should remain tuition-free

28.03

Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

28.03

Analysis: Road repairs need significantly more government spending

28.03

Estonia among Western countries criticizing Hungary's new anti-LGBT+ law

28.03

Strong Henri Veesaar performance not enough to keep Wildcats in March Madness series

28.03

Isamaa only opposition party to support sending Estonian troops to Ukraine

28.03

Construction work reroutes bus lines on Kopli peninsula until June

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

28.03

Estonian couple concerned over SEB bank transfers documentation request

28.03

Narva politicians fear local election impact after Russian citizens' vote ban

28.03

Estonia mulls raising minimum driving age to 17 Updated

25.03

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

28.03

Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

28.03

Bank of Estonia: Food price inflation to exceed general price rises this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo