Sander Raieste's Baskonia fall short of EuroLeague playoffs

The top six teams from the regular season advance directly to the quarterfinals. The next four teams go through a play-in phase, but Baskonia now ranks 14th out of 18, with 13 wins.

Raieste has been a key part of his team's campaign, but his contributions were limited in Friday's game, where he played only nine minutes. His three-point attempt missed, and he recorded a turnover and two fouls.

While the final margin was just five points, the hosts led by over ten points for most of the second half, and Baskonia only closed the gap late. Fenerbahce's win helped them climb to the top of the standings with 22 wins, with two rounds to go, securing their place in the quarterfinals.

