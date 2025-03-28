Estonia drawn in tough EuroBasket 2025 finals group

The Estonian national basketball team faces a tough challenge at this summer's EuroBasket 2025 in Riga, drawing Serbia, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Portugal in something of a "group of death."

Latvia, as host nation, was able to pick one team as group-mate, and did so by choosing its friendly neighbor to the north for the group stage, which starts August 25.

Since Latvia was seeded in the second-tier pot, by team strength rating, and Estonia in the fifth pot, the other Group A teams were drawn on Thursday from the first, third, fourth, and sixth pots.

Serbia came from the first one, the Czech Republic from pot three, Turkey from pot four, and Portugal from pot six.

The finals are being hosted across multiple countries and cities: Cyprus, Finland, Poland join Latvia, which is also hosting the overall final.

The other groups consist of:

Group B (Tampere, Finland): Germany, Finland, Great Britain, Lithuania, Sweden, Montenegro.





Group C (Limassol, Cyprus): Cyprus, Italy, Georgia, Spain, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina-





Group D ( Katowice, Poland): Iceland, France, Slovenia, Poland, Belgium, Israel-

This is the second EuroBasket finals Estonia has qualified for since the restoration of independence. The team managed one Group C win over Great Britain at the last championships, held in Milan in 2022.

Their head-to-head record against the more distant groupmates includes two wins over Serbia, one against Turkey back in 1993 (the only time the two sides have played), and one win and two losses against the Czechs. Estonia has beaten Portugal five times out of seven matchups, 2008-2017.

The Group A matches will take place August 25 to September 3.

