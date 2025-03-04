Latvia picks Estonia to join it in FIBA EuroBasket Group A

Estonia will be in Group A of this summer's EuroBasket finals. The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced this following a seeding draw on Monday.

The seeding draw is a precursor to the main draw, set to take place on March 27. It determines the four main groups and aims to keep the host nations, as well as other teams based on their ranking, apart from each other.

All group host teams were entitled to pick one team for their group ahead of the main draw. Latvia, Group A hosts, picked Estonia for this purpose. This means neither team needs to go through the main draw.

What's the perfect draw for your country?



The seeds have been confirmed for #EuroBasket 2025!



Draw: 27th of March | 14:00 CET — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) March 3, 2025

Latvia was in the second seeding pot. Lithuania was also in this pot. This means there won't be an all-Baltic states Group A, at least.

Similarly, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Great Britain were in the fifth seeding group. They won't be drawn in Group A either.

The other host nations are Finland, Cyprus, and Poland.

The group games start in late August. The finals run through to mid-September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!