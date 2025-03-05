Mountain biker Peeter Pruus 14th in Spain despite shoulder surgery recovery

Estonian mountain biker Peeter Pruus defied expectations at the grueling Andalucia Bike Race, finishing 14th alongside Riccardo Chiarini in a brutal six-day test of endurance and despite having had shoulder surgery which delayed his training and preparation.

Pruus, who races for the Cannondale ISB Sport team, and his Italian partner Riccardo Chiarini, finished 14th overall in the multi-day Andalucia Bike Race By Garmin with a time of 13 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Reflecting on the race, Pruus stated: "There were no major setbacks, and we managed to maintain a steady pace."

The Estonian rider, who underwent his surgery at the end of October, had started training a month later than usual.

The six-stage race spanned a total of nearly 300 kilometers, with distances ranging between 26 and 78 kilometers. Over the six days, competitors tackled nearly 9,000 meters of elevation gain, making for a grueling challenge.

In the elite men's category, Italian Fabian Rabensteiner and Swiss Casey South won the overall event, completing the race in 12 hours, 37 minutes, and 24 seconds, according to EJL.ee.

Pruus will now turn his focus to his next challenge, the Absa Cape Epic in South Africa, taking place from March 16-23.

