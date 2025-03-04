Estonian motor racing star Paul Aron inherited love of sport from his grandmother

Estonian motor racing star Paul Aron inherited his passion for motor racing from his grandmother Tiia. Speaking on ETV show "Prillitos," Tiia Aron said she has been interested in the world of motorsport her whole life.

"The career of every motorsport athlete begins with kart racing. When I started, out, my dad bought me a cheap little kart and I always finished at the back of the grid," said Estonian driver Paul Aron, who is currently the reserve for F1 team Alpine.

"At one race in Rapla County, I made a deal with my mother that if I finished on the podium, I would get a new bike. And at that race, I came third. I got back from the race and said to my mum, 'you owe me a bike now,'" Aron said.

Paul is certainly not the first member of the Aron family to have a passion for motor racing.

His grandmother, Tiia first got into the sport when she was 12 and her father bought a motorbike with a sidecar. "I was already learning how to ride a motorbike and my dad really wanted me to start racing," said Tiia Aron. "My big role models at that time were (Estonian motorsport stars) Virve Kiisa, Inge Ratassepp and Monika Reichenbach," she said.

"The love of racing in our family started with my grandmother, Tiia" said Paul.

"She got interested in it, then my dad started racing. He got my brother Ralf to race and thanks to Ralf I also began racing," explained Paul. "My grandmother still says to us: '"Thank God you and Ralf are racing, at least you have something to live for.'"

"I've been interested in the world of motorsport all my life, I've never been interested in anything else," said Tiia.

Paul started racing competitively at the age of 15.

"With a go-kart, you drive on smaller tracks and the speed is lower. Then all of a sudden you get into the big cars where you're going over 200 mph and even higher," Paul said. "You're shocked at first, but if you have a love for the sport, you'll get used to it."

Paul Aron. Source: ERR

"I always watch Paul's races twice. I can't say a word to anyone while I'm watching. I'm scared and I get nervous, and if it goes badly, if there are collisions, I start crying. But not because he suddenly got hurt, but because the race has gone badly," explained Tiia.

Paul points out that there is so much to focus on when behind the wheel of an F1 car during a race.

"There are a hundred buttons on the wheel, you'll have to press at least five of them during a lap. Aat the same time you have to push (the car) completely to the limit and take into account the other drivers around you. You have to do that all on your own. If you don't do all those things at the right moments, you're going to mess up and you're not going to get the most out of the car," Paul said.

There are plenty of fast drivers, but there are few who are also able to stay mentally calm at the same time.

Tiia has been to see her grandchildren's race wherever they have competed around the world. "The car usually stays three kilometers away from the venue, so you have to walk from there, it's so crowded," Tiia said, adding that having the whole family there for support is really important.

"My four-year-old son already has Ralf's little old motorbike, and he rode around on it all summer," said Tiia, who doesn't have to worry about the next generation of motor sports enthusiasts in her family.

"My goal is Formula 1 and that's what I'm aiming for, but there are so many other things you can do in the world of motorsport," said Paul.

