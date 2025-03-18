X!

Kevin Saar sixth in US ATV Motocross standings after round two

Kevin Saar.
Kevin Saar. Source: Ripitup Films
Estonia's Kevin Saar finished ninth overall after the second round of the AMA National Championship ATV Motocross series in Florida.

As a result, he now holds sixth place in the overall standings.

"The final position is not what I expected, but I have a lot of positives to take away from this race day. The qualifying and the first race went perfectly, but the second half of the day didn't go as well. Now I have a few weeks to train and work on my weaknesses," Saar said after the event.

The round, held at the Decker Training Facility motocross track in Fountain, Florida, began with qualifying, where Saar proved to be in excellent form.
He managed to achieve one of the best timed laps of his U.S. career and qualified in third place.

After a solid start, he returned from the opening lap in sixth place. He quickly overtook another competitor and secured the fifth position for that race.

However, the second outing was less successful, and he finished 10th.

This form continued in the third and final race of the day as Saar once again struggled with the start and had to fight at the margins of the top ten.
This meant he placed ninth overall at the event.

Meanwhile, in the championship standings, Saar is in joint sixth place with two other competitors.

The next round, round three, will be held at the Echeconnee motocross track in Lizella, Georgia, at the end of March.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

