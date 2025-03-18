Kerr Kriisa making injury progress but out for Wildcats for rest of season

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa is likely both to be out injured for the rest of this National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season and to remain with his college, the Kentucky Wildcats, for the season after.

If so, this would be his sixth year with the Wildcats.

U.S. portal Sports Illustrated reported that it was relatively certain that Kriisa will take a medical redshirt after his injury picked up in December, meaning he will not return to the court this season.

Under NCAA rules, players can take a medical redshirt if they take part in less than 30 percent of games and do not play for the second half of the season.

Nonetheless, the Estonian, 24, who plays point guard, is already able to perform on-court warmups as a sign of his recovery.

Head coach Mark Pope told Sports Illustrated: "Kerr is doing tremendous. He actually, for the first time, today, was in our warm-up drills. Our warm-up drills don't involve a lot, but he was actually on the floor. He wasn't clear for bucks yet, which is just a non-contact shooting drill. ...We're hoping next week, maybe, he can get to some activity where he's doing light full-court jogging and actually getting some shots up that way. If he can meet benchmarks, he can be full-speed here in the next six weeks, which would be a terrific deal for us."

The Kentucky Wildcats are to begin their NCAA "March Madness" tournament run, against Troy University on Friday night.

--

