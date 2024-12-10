X!

Fracture puts college basketball star Kerr Kriisa out of play for several weeks

Kerr Kriisa and other Wildcats players.
Kerr Kriisa and other Wildcats players. Source: Kentucky Men's Basketball/Facebook
Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, of NCAA Southeastern Conference the University of Kentucky Wildcats, saw the gilt knocked off the gingerbread of a dramatic 90-89 win over Gonzaga, Kentucky's eighth of the season, after suffering a fractured bone in his foot.

After contributing eight points, three rebounds, and four assists in 27 minutes, Kriisa twisted his ankle during an offensive play.

He toughed it out to finish off the defensive sequence before limping off to the locker room.

Now, U.S. media reports confirm that the Estonian has been diagnosed with a "Jones fracture" (broken fifth metatarsal), and is set to undergo surgery soon.

This means Kriisa, 23, will be out for up to six weeks.

The 23-year-old, who has been averaging four points and four assists this season, is expected to miss three to six weeks while recovering.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

