Ski jumper Artii Aigro impresses again with top-10 qualifier finish in Poland

Ski jumper Artti Aigro, building on his career-best fifth-place finish at last week's World Cup in Ruka, Finland, continued his impressive season with a strong performance in Wisła, Poland on Friday.

Aigro had qualified in ninth place after earning 114.6 points for his 123.5-meter jump in the qualification round.

Aigro's standout result comes after his historic fifth-place achievement, which underscores his rapid progression on the World Cup circuit.

The main event takes place on Saturday evening, with another scheduled for Sunday.