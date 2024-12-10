Estonia tops floorball world championships group after win over Philippines

Estonia's men's national floorball team overcame the Philippines 6-5 in the final Group C game at the ongoing World Championships in Sweden, meaning Estonia tops the group.

Despite initially leading 3-1, the game was tied at 5-5 in the final period before Ken Pähn scored the decisive goal with nine minutes remaining.

Alexander Dahlberg, who contributed 1 goal and 1 assist, was named player of the match; Pähn, Rickard Rydell, and Leon Sweiger also played key roles.

Estonia won all three of their group-stage matches, putting them in a strong position as they move to the top 12 round.

They will face the loser of the Latvia vs. Slovakia match, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!