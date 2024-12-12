Estonian men's national floor-ball team just outside world champs last eight

The Estonian men's national floor-ball team lost went down 9-5 against Slovakia in the World Championship finals playoffs in Malmö, Sweden on Wednesday, and so missed out on the quarterfinals.

Estonian topped Group C, while Slovakia had beaten Latvia in their previous match.

Slovakia quickly built up a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Estonia fought back in the second period, but Slovakia extended their lead to 6-3 and held off Estonia's efforts, including a late goal.

Slovakia then sealed the win 9-5 with a goal into an empty net in the dying seconds.

Estonia are to start placement matches on Thursday afternoon with a match against Poland.

Slovakia will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, alongside match-ups between Finland-Norway, Sweden-Germany, and Switzerland-Latvia.

Floorball is a type of floor hockey played indoors, with five aside plus goalkeeper in each team.

--

