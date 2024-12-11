Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reaches world short course swimming final in Budapest

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova reached the final of the 100m breaststroke with a fifth place finish in the semis at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest, Hungary.

Jefimova finished fourth in her heat with a time of 1 minute 3.8 seconds, leaving her fifth overall in the two semi-finals.

Fastest in the semis 20-year-old Tang Qianting of China, who swam 1 minute 2.37 seconds, just one hundredth of a second off the world short course record, which is held jointly by Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte and Alia Atkinson of Jamaica.

The final in Budapest takes place on Thursday evening at 7.30 p.m. Estonian time.

---

