X!

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
News

Seventeen-year-old Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has won Estonia's first ever medal at the world short course swimming championships. Jefimova took bronze in the women's 100 meters in Budapest on Thursday.

Jefimova, who turns 18 on December 27, finished third in the final of the women's 100m breaststroke, winning bronze with a time of 1 minute 3.25 seconds. Jefimova was just four seconds off her own Estonian national record.

Tang Qianting of China won gold in 1 minute 2.38 seconds, while Lilly King of the United States took silver in 1 minute 2.80 seconds.

Earlier today, Jefimova was crowned Tallinn's female athlete of the year.

---

