Gallery: Eneli Jefimova and other Estonian swimmers in triumphant homecoming

Eneli Jefimova and the other Estonian swimmers who took part in the recent short-course World Swimming Championships in Budapest returned home to Tallinn Airport to a heroes' welcome on Monday afternoon.

Jefimova, 18, made history at the championships by being the first Estonian swimmer to win a medal, a bronze, at a short-course world event.

This came from her third place in the 100-meter breaststroke final; other highlights included a fifth place in the 50-meter breaststroke final.

Kregor Zirk also made a strong showing, finishing sixth in the men's 200-meter butterfly.

The rest of the team was made up of Ralf Tribuntsov, Daniel Zaitsev, Mariangela Boitšuk, Lars Kuljus, Alex Ahtiainen, Maria Romanjuk, Mark Iltšišin and Ralf Roose, the latter two making their debuts at this level.

