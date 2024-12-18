X!

Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin to face off in national chess championships final

News
Aleksandr Volodin and Mai Narva ina previous match.
Aleksandr Volodin and Mai Narva ina previous match. Source: Facebook/Pühajärv international lightning chess tournament.
News

Chess stars Aleksandr Volodin and Mai Narva are to compete for the title of national champion tomorrow, Thursday, at the Paul Keres chess house (Paul Kerese Malemaja) in Tallinn.

Top-seeded Volodin secured his place in the final after a closely contested semifinal against fourth-seeded Meelis Kanep.

The first two games ended in a draw, with Kanep winning the initial tiebreak game.

However, Volodin claimed victory in the following three tiebreak games to advance.

Second-seeded Mai Narva, aged 25, beat Filip Obolinin in the semifinal with a score of 1.5:0.5.

Narva will play white in the final's first game.

In the women's championship, top-seeded Margareth Olde beat Margit Brokko, while Olde's younger sister, Grete, bested Monika Tsõganova, meaning the women's final will be an all-sibling affair.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

