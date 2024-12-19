Aleksandr Volodin defeats Mai Narva to become Estonian national chess champion

On Thursday, the 2024 Estonian Championships came to a dramatic conclusion at the Paul Keres Chess House in Tallinn. The last day of was a tense affair with the final matches in both the freestyle and women's tournaments ending in draws. The eventual champions had to be decided by an extra round of rapid chess.

In the end, it was Grandmaster Aleksandr Volodin who prevailed, becoming Estonian national champion for the fourth time. Volodin defeated Mai Narva 2-0 in a rapid chess play-off after the fina ended all-square. Third place went to Meelis Kanep, who defeated Filipp Obolonin.

Margareth Olde became Estonian national women's champion for the third time with victory over her sister Grete Olde. Third place in the women's event went to Monika Tsõganova, who beat Margit Brokko 2-0 in a rapid chess face-off after a 1-1 draw.

