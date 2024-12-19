X!

Aleksandr Volodin defeats Mai Narva to become Estonian national chess champion

News
Aleksandr Volodin and Mai Narva.
Aleksandr Volodin and Mai Narva. Source: Facebook/Pühajärv international lightning chess tournament.
News

On Thursday, the 2024 Estonian Championships came to a dramatic conclusion at the Paul Keres Chess House in Tallinn. The last day of was a tense affair with the final matches in both the freestyle and women's tournaments ending in draws. The eventual champions had to be decided by an extra round of rapid chess.

In the end, it was Grandmaster Aleksandr Volodin who prevailed, becoming Estonian national champion for the fourth time. Volodin defeated Mai Narva 2-0 in a rapid chess play-off after the fina ended all-square. Third place went to Meelis Kanep, who defeated Filipp Obolonin.

Margareth Olde became Estonian national women's champion for the third time with victory over her sister Grete Olde. Third place in the women's event went to Monika Tsõganova, who beat Margit Brokko 2-0 in a rapid chess face-off after a 1-1 draw.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Aleksandr Volodin defeats Mai Narva to become Estonian national chess champion

19:52

City of Pärnu wants airport to be privatized

19:33

City of Tartu budget drops to €291 million for 2025

19:20

Barker and Croatian Amor to perform at 2025 Dreamscape festival in Tallinn

18:55

Lauri Laats ousted as Rigiikogu Georgia group chair Updated

18:27

Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash's 'Sauna Day' selected for Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

17:49

Henn Põlluaas to reveal new political party affiliation early next year

17:23

Estonian Academy of Arts forms working group to discuss Israel cooperation

16:56

Mark Lajal makes it to Australian Open qualifiers

16:31

Mai Narva, Aleksandr Volodin draw in Estonian chess championship game one

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

18.12

Estonia planning to make all one-year master's programs paid

18.12

NATO jets intercept Russian bombers over Baltic in 'routine' response

12:17

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

18.12

Estonian president approves 2025 state budget

18.12

Historian: EKA Israel decision understandable given the circumstances

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo