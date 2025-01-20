X!

Wins at Paul Keres memorial chess tournament go to Spain and Ukraine

Maksim Chigaev playing lightning chess against Alexander Shabalov of the US.
Maksim Chigaev playing lightning chess against Alexander Shabalov of the US. Source: ERR
Grandmaster Maksim Chigaev (Spain) and Ukrainian Yuriy Kuzubov were joint first in the fast chess event at the weekend's Paul Keres memorial tournament in Tallinn, each scoring nine points out of a possible 11.

Another Ukrainian grandmaster, Alexander Moiseenko, claimed victory in Friday's blitz chess tournament with 8.5 points out of a possible 9.

The highest Estonian placer was International Master Mai Narva, who tied for fifth place in the rapid chess event and came eighth place in the blitz tournament.

Third and fourth places in the were also tied, between Moldovan International Master Ilia Martinovici and German Grandmaster Daniel Fridman.

The regular international rapid chess tournament "Meenutades Paul Kerest" ("Remembering Paul Keres"), is organized by the Kalev sports society (Eesti Spordiselts Kalev), and this year's event took place in Tallinn on Sunday.

Paul Keres (1916-1975) was a world-class grandmaster and three-time Soviet champion, renowned for his exceptional chess skills, sportsmanship, and six near-misses at the world title over a 40-year career.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

