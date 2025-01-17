Thrilling win means division survival for Estonia's U20 Ice hockey team

Estonia's Under-20 ice hockey team pulled off a stunning last-minute comeback in their World Championship clash against Poland, winning 3–2 and securing survival in Division I Group B.

This keeps the team's hopes alive for a top-three finish.

The Estonians were trailing 0–2 with just four and a half minutes remaining.

However, Artjom Orlov opened the scoring for Estonia with 3:18 left on the clock.

With only 45 seconds to go, Demid Morozov equalized during a power play, and David Timofejev scored the decisive goal just 0.4 seconds before the end of regulation. Both goals were set up by Maxim Burkov.

The win not only sealed Estonia's survival in Division I Group B but also set up a chance to finish in the top three of the tournament.

With their second consecutive win, Estonia can be sure of fourth place as a minimum, with a chance of a top-three finish still alive.

The team now faces Italy, who are equal in points, in a decisive final match on Friday. The Italians had lost 7–4 to Japan in their last game.

