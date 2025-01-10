X!

Biathlete Hanna-Brita Kaasik top Estonian finisher at IBU event in Germany

Hanna-Brita Kaasik.
Hanna-Brita Kaasik. Source: Greta Külvet
Estonian biathlete Hanna-Brita Kaasik placed 54th in the IBU Cup women's sprint in Germany, making her the top Estonian to finish.

The first stage of the IBU Cup biathlon series of the new year took place in Arber, Germany, and in the women's 7.5 km sprint, Kaasik missed one shot over two shooting rounds and finished 3:39.9 behind the winner.

Another Estonian competitor, Grete Gaim, struggled at the shooting range, missed six shots and placed 77th out of 85 finishers, trailing the winner by 6:49.5.

France's Amandine Mengin claimed victory after shooting clean in both rounds.

Sprint races will be held again in Arber on Saturday, followed by pursuit races on the Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Biathlete Hanna-Brita Kaasik top Estonian finisher at IBU event in Germany

