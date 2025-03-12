X!

Estonia's Susan Külm makes history with IBU Cup win in Otepää

Susan Külm.
Susan Külm. Source: Brit Maria Tael
Susan Külm made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Estonian to record victory at the IBU Cup in Otepää, Valga County. Külm won the women's 12.5 km short individual event, with a perfect score in the shooting.

Külm delivered a flawless shooting performance and finished with an overall time of 39 minutes 08.5 seconds to claim the win. Norway's Karoline Erdal finished, just 5.6 seconds behind the Estonian. France's Camille Bened was 6.4 seconds behind Külm in third.

"It is an amazing day for me and for the biathlon in Estonia as it is our first-ever win in the IBU Cup," said Külm afterwards.

"I knew I had to shoot 20/20 to have a chance as I fell sick last week. After crossing the finish line I called my mum. She is my go-to person for everything: when winning, losing, being happy and not being happy."

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but for me it's my first podium, my first medal ever," Külm told ERR. "It's great to win it at home and prove to myself in the run-up to next year's [World Cup] and the World Championships the year after that, that I'm capable of doing well at home."

The Otepää IBU Cup continues on Friday with the sprint races.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Estonia's Susan Külm makes history with IBU Cup win in Otepää

