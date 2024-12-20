Regina Ermits sixth in IBU Cup biathlon sprint event in Austria

Regina Ermits finished sixth in the women's 7.5 km sprint at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup stage in Obertilliach, Austria.

Ermits, who has opted to compete in the IBU Cup instead of the World Cup round being held this weekend, shot clean in the prone position but missed once in the standing position, finishing 36 seconds behind the winner.

The victory went to Italy's Ilaria Scattolo, who hit all ten targets and finished in 22:03.0.

In the men's 10 km sprint, the best Estonian finisher was Mehis Udam, who placed 30th (1; +2:00.7).

On Saturday, mass start races are scheduled in Obertilliach, followed by a mixed relay and single mixed relay on Sunday.

--

