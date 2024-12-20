Sander Raieste's eight points not enough to prevent heavy EuroLeague loss

Despite contributing eight points in 18 minutes, Estonian basketball player Sander Raieste couldn't help his team Baskonia from avoiding a heavy 104-69 point loss away against Panathinaikos (Greece) in the 17th round of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

The quarter-by-quarter scoreline reflected Panathinaikos's dominance: 12:33, 23:20, 20:23, 14:28 (Baskonia score first).

Raieste, who plays as a [position], had 18 minutes' court time, scoring eight points, making 2 of 4 three-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws.

He also provided an assist and committed four fouls.

Kendrick Nunn led Panathinaikos with 26 points, but their win was overshadowed by Mathias Lessort's ankle injury.

Chima Moneke was Baskonia's top scorer with 16 points, while Kamar Baldwin added 13 points.

With the loss, Baskonia's record now stands at seven wins and ten losses.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, improves to 10 wins and seven losses.

Baskonia has one more EuroLeague game left to play this year, hosting this season's surprise team, Paris, on Friday, December 27.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!