Expert: Henri Drell's G-League performance caught attention of Portland Trailblazers

Basketball star Henri Drell's chances of getting back into the NBA are on the up thanks to current team the Portland Trail Blazers' focus on developing young players, according to one expert.

Drell signed earlier this year for the Chicago Bulls, becoming only the second Estonian to play in the NBA, but spent much of that time with the Bulls' second-tier NBA G-League team, the Windy City Bulls.

After a transfer to Portland in the off-season, Drell has so far been playing for its G-League affiliate, Rip City Remix, in the pre-season games.

However, his strong performance - in 14 games, Drell has averaged 33 minutes, scoring 16.2 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and delivering 2.9 assists – gives cause for hope for a re-promotion to the top series.

Speaking to Vikerraadio, basketball expert Otto Oliver Olgo said: "Drell is getting closer to an NBA return every week."

Portland, despite a good start to the season, is now prioritizing player development over winning.

"Rotations on the court signal that veterans are being shopped around while giving more opportunities to young players," Olgo added, noting that if this trend continues, there will be hope Jerami Grant, a key player at Drell's position, usually shooting guard or small forward, may be traded, opening up a path for Drell.

"Within the G-League, Drell is one of Rip City Remix's leaders, and if not the best, then certainly a top-three defender," Olgo added.

Olgo said that Drell's strong performances have likely not gone unnoticed, while it is more a matter of clearing veterans from the roster.

At the same time, there are some areas the Estonian could be working on, Olgo noted, referencing his three-point shooting percentage being a concern, at 30.5 percent this pre-season.

Olgo discussed the NBA's top teams, praising the Cavaliers' success despite lacking a star, while noting the struggles of the 76ers and the decline of the Nuggets, and highlighting the rise of the Thunder, Rockets, Magic, and Celtics.

