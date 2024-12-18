Estonians Tormis Laine and Juhan Luik to compete in Alpine Skiing World Cup

This weekend, for the first time in history, two Estonians will be competing in an Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Italy.

Tormis Laine and Juhan Luik are set to represent Estonia at the event.

Laine, 24, has already secured World Cup points three times this season, while Luik, 27, earned his spot this week following the confirmation of the new FIS listings.

Luik is to compete in the downhill at the Val Gardena and Gröden stages in Italy, while Laine will be taking part in the slalom and giant slalom events.

Luik previously made his World Cup debut in 2017 in Kvitfjell, Norway, and has since achieved notable results in FIS and European Cup competitions.

He also represented Estonia at the 2023 World Championships in Courchevel, France, finishing 18th in the alpine combined event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!