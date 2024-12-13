Tallinn handed European Capital of Sport title for 2025

In Brussels on Friday, President of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe) Gian Francesco Lupattelli, and European Commissioner for Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef, presented Tallinn with the title of European Capital of Sport 2025.

Tallinn is the 25th city to hold the title, taking over from Genoa in Italy. Previous European Capitals of Sport include Madrid, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Dublin, Lisbon, Sofia, Milan, and Prague.

Upon accepting the title, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said it was a great honor for the city. "We have worked hard to prepare for the title year and will continue our efforts to live up to the values it represents," Oja added.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, in the upcoming year, the Estonian capital aims to place even greater emphasis on active lifestyles and reach those who have not yet engaged in regular physical activity.

"We want all Tallinn residents and visitors to have the best opportunities to participate in sports in the European Capital of Sport. In designing the program, we have focused on developing various sports and opportunities for their practice so that everyone can find what inspires them most," said Oja.

The European Capital of Sport year will be divided into twelve thematic months, each highlighting a different sport or physical activity.

January will focus on skiing, followed by combat sports in February, ice skating in March, hiking and Nordic walking in April, running in May, cycling in June, beach sports in July, ball games in August, orienteering in September, fitness in October, brain games in November, and disc golf in December.

Each themed month will include at least one major sports day organized in collaboration with sports associations, where experienced instructors will provide tips to city residents.

The main event of the Capital of Sport program will take place on January 18, when Tallinn Song Festival Grounds transforms into a ski center. On artificial snow produced after the first frosts, residents will have the chance to try ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, and downhill skiing. Additionally, ski sleds designed for people with mobility impairments will also be available for use.

"When we talk about all Tallinn residents, we truly mean everyone. That's why our program places a significant emphasis on collaboration with the Estonian Paralympic Committee to ensure that parasport opportunities are always a part of the Capital of Sport program. We also aim to systematically promote physical activity among seniors and improve training opportunities for children and young people," explained Oja.

In addition to Tallinn, the title of American Capital of Sport was awarded to Chihuahua, Mexico, and the title of World Capital of Sport went to Monaco.

