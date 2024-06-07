Estonia's athletes in action in Rome

Four Estonian athletes are competing in day one of the European Athletics Championships in Rome today, Friday.

The first Estonian to compete is Laura Maasik, in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase preliminary round, her debut in an adult championship.

Maasik told ERR: "The European Athletics Championships have long been a major goal of mine. Initially, simply qualifying was my aim, so I'm delighted to have achieved that."

Just two weeks ago Maasik set a new domestic record in the same event, with a time of 9:48.62, achieved in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany. "That wasn't too long ago, and my form hasn't gone anywhere since then," the athlete noted, adding that if anything she may have improved since that race.

Meanwhile in the evening session in Rome, Karl Erik Nazarov (men's 100 meters) and Jander Heil (men's shot put) are in action, as is last year's Estonian Female Athlete of the Year, high jumper Elisabeth Pihela (pictured).

Pihela, 20, said: "I've gained more confidence with each competition. My form improves at every event."

Her PB, achieved last summer in Pärnu, is 1.92 meters. While she hasn't re-attained that height in competition yet this year, she did set a season's best of 1.88 meters, again in Pärnu, at the end of last month.

"I think it will take a very strong performance to make it to the final, as the competition is tough," Pihela added. "I believe a result close to my personal best would get me into the final."

The European Athletics Championships are returning to the Italian capital for the first time in half-a-century.

ETV and ERR's Sport Portal are covering the events from 10.30 a.m. for the morning sessions, and from 9.35 p.m., Estonian time, for the evening events.

The 26th European Athletics Championships start today and run until June 12, with the venue being the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

