Motorcyling body: Audru tragedy result of combination of factors

Site of last Saturday's fatal motorcycling accident at the Audru circuit near Pärnu.
Site of last Saturday's fatal motorcycling accident at the Audru circuit near Pärnu. Source: Karli Saul/EMF
Last Saturday's tragic motorcycle racing accident at the Audru Porsche test circuit (Audru ringraja) near Pärnu, which took the life of Latvian racer Juris Apinis, was likely the outcome of several factors unfortunately coinciding, the Estonian motorcycle racing federation (EMF) has concluded.

The EMF made its announcement following discussions with track organizers, and says the Audru circuit will be inspected in the coming weeks, to help implement additional safety modifications.

The discussion included members of the EMF's track committee, EMF council chairman Raul Koov, its sports director Tõnu Seil, secretary general Martin Arumäe, and Andres Hall, the manager of Rada OÜ, the company which operates the Audru circuit.

At the meeting, available information on the tragedy was analyzed, with the conclusion drawn that it was down to a combination of several unfortunate circumstances.

The rider, who was taking part in a training day rather than a competitive race, had veered off the track for reasons unknown, ending up in a zone which is not a typical runoff area, and then collided with a stationery object in that zone.

Some riders had previously suggested that runoff areas should be paved or covered with gravel, in the interests of safety.

However, the site of Saturday's fatal accident was not within one of the zones they were referring to.

The Audru track operator says it has already begun refurbishment work which will eliminate the identified danger, while the track committee will be inspecting the circuit in the next couple of weeks, plus making additional recommendations where necessary.

The EMF stated in a press release that the Audru circuit operator has done some commendable work over the years to ensure track safety and the training of trackside personnel.

The EMF and the track operator say they are to continue to work together, to further improve conditions for motorcyclists.

EMF secretary general Martin Arumäe added: "Motorcycle racing always involves certain risks, and this must be taken into account."

"We deeply regret the tragic incident and, in cooperation with athletes, organizers, and track operators, we will do everything possible to ensure safety at our events. Unfortunately, it is impossible to completely eliminate all incidents."

The EMF added that it extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

