Top Estonian athletes in action at European Championships in Rome

News
Johannes Erm.
Johannes Erm. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

The 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome continue this week, with top Estonian athletes Janek Õiglane, Johannes Erm and Risto Lillemets all in action in the men's decathlon on Monday. Live coverage of the 100 meters begins on ETV from 11 a.m.

Having reached 8,462 points in Götz on May 19, Johannes Erm is currently in third place in Europe in the men's standings for this season. The Estonian is behind only Germany's Leo Neugebauer, who hit 8,961 points at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon last week, and Sven Roosen of the Netherlands (8,517 points), who finished ahead of Erm in Götz. However, neither of them are competing in Rome.

Erm is joined among the medal contenders by men's decathlon world record holder Kevin Mayer of France. Mayer however, is yet to qualify for this summer's Paris Olympics. Niklas Kaul (Germany) and the Norwegian pair of Sander Skotheim and Markus Rooth will also be looking to make the podium.

"I can see that in the long jump the bar has been raised a bit. The results I saw in the long jump also looked very strong. I'm looking forward to the long jump the most. I think I'm excited about the whole competition. I will be able to wear the Estonian national team's jersey in a major competition and that gives me a proud feeling," Johannes Erm told ERR ahead of the European Championships.

"It's a pretty good feeling. I did the last run in the morning and so I'm more or less ready for the start," said Risto Lillemets, who is aiming to break his personal best of 8,156 points

In the run-up to the event, Janek Õiglane said that he has been focusing his preparations on running in particular. "I've been able to improve in that area quite a bit over the last month," he said.

Later in the day, Rasmus Mägi will be looking for success in the men's 400 m hurdles, while Ann Marii Kivikas takes part in the women's 200 m sprint. Gedly Tugi is also representing Estonia in the women's javelin.

Live action from the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome can be seen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:48

Gallery: Puuluup performs at Tallinn's Old Town Days

12:24

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

11:59

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

11:22

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade in goods increases on year

10:43

Top Estonian athletes in action at European Championships in Rome

10:27

Jaak Madison: We could best pursue our policy in the government

09:49

Kaja Kallas: Election result will change neither the Riigikogu nor government in Estonia

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

09:22

Former chair: Eesti 200 cannot continue under current management

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:40

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

09:27

Estonia's voter turnout 37.7% for EP election

07.06

Estonia to stop third-country nationals from buying land near strategic facilities

09.06

EU Election Day: Estonian turnout reaches one third, polls open until 8 pm

09.06

Martin Helme: They want a coup within EKRE

09.06

Estonian accommodation sector's summer season outlook not so sunny

09.06

Running gas station store 24/7 not worth it, say Estonian fuel retailers

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo