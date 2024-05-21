Johannes Erm takes bronze in Götzis decathlon

Athlete Johannes Erm put in a strong performance in the Götzis decathlon in Austria this week, though fell short of breaking his personal best.

Erm's final score of 8,462 points earned him third place overall.

He did set a PB in the 100 meters, of 10.64 seconds, while his pole vault effort of 5.10 meters was equal to his PB, and also enough to win that event.

Damian Warner (Canada) took first place with 8,678 points in Götzis.

Two other Estonians also competed, Rasmus Roosleht and Risto Lillemets.

