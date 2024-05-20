Katre Sofia Palm has mixed results in Götzis heptathlon

News
Katre Sofia Palm.
Katre Sofia Palm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian athlete Katre Sofia Palm's put in a strong performance in the javelin on day two of the Götzis Women's Heptathlon in Austria.

Palm's competition in Götzis didn't get off to the best of starts after she took a fall during the opening event, the 100-meter hurdles, where she posted a time of 23.68 (compared with a winning time of 12.71).

She delivered a decent performance in the 200-meters, also on day one, finishing just 0.33 seconds off her PB of 25.17.

On day two, Palm put in a 37.72-meter javelin throw on her last attempt, slightly short of her personal best of 38.85 meters, and recorded a jump of 5.65 meters on her final attempt in the long jump

In the high jump, Palm made 1.62 and 1.65 meters on her first attempts, then clearing 1.68 meters.

She also recorded a shot put throw of 12.84 meters on her third and final throw, well off her PB of 14.02 meters.

Overall, Palm picked up 3,833 points. Anouk Vetter (Netherlands) won the entire event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Analyst: Estonia's economic recovery will be invisible

11:47

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

11:03

Recreational vehicle tourism gaining popularity in Estonia

10:40

Statistics: Estonia's producer price index down 2.9 percent on year

10:06

Kaia Kanepi, Mark Lajal in action in French Open qualifying

09:07

Katre Sofia Palm has mixed results in Götzis heptathlon

08:42

Estonian quad sculls team in the hunt for olympic qualification

08:35

Masses in several languages mark Pentecost

08:02

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

07:37

Rescue Board fights large forest fire in Kukruse

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

19.05

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

19.05

Sunday brings showers, storms

19.05

Spring rabies vaccination campaign ends

08:02

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo