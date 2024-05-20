Katre Sofia Palm has mixed results in Götzis heptathlon

Estonian athlete Katre Sofia Palm's put in a strong performance in the javelin on day two of the Götzis Women's Heptathlon in Austria.

Palm's competition in Götzis didn't get off to the best of starts after she took a fall during the opening event, the 100-meter hurdles, where she posted a time of 23.68 (compared with a winning time of 12.71).

She delivered a decent performance in the 200-meters, also on day one, finishing just 0.33 seconds off her PB of 25.17.

On day two, Palm put in a 37.72-meter javelin throw on her last attempt, slightly short of her personal best of 38.85 meters, and recorded a jump of 5.65 meters on her final attempt in the long jump

In the high jump, Palm made 1.62 and 1.65 meters on her first attempts, then clearing 1.68 meters.

She also recorded a shot put throw of 12.84 meters on her third and final throw, well off her PB of 14.02 meters.

Overall, Palm picked up 3,833 points. Anouk Vetter (Netherlands) won the entire event.

