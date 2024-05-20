Estonian quad sculls team in the hunt for olympic qualification

Estonia's quadruple sculls rowing team is in with a shot at qualifying for the Paris Olympics later this summer, after finishing second in their heat at the Lucerne Regatta in Switzerland, earning them a place in Tuesday's final.

The two fastest crews at the final to take place Tuesday will be at the olympics in Paris this summer; the Estonian team had narrowly missed out at booking an olympic berth at last year's world championships.

The crew of Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson and Johann Poolak clocked a time of 5:49.70 over the 2,000-meter course, finishing 0.78 seconds behind the Australian team over the weekend.

That second-place finish advances them to the final and a chance to make the olympics.

The Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Great Britain, Switzerland, Germany, and Romania have already secured their spots at the summer games.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26 to August 11.

--

