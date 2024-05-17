Estonia's Paul Aron: One race not enough to show a driver's full potential

Last weekend, Estonian racing driver Paul Aron made his debut in the Formula E series, becoming the first Estonian to do so. 20-year-old Aron is now in Italy preparing for the next round of the Formula 2 series, which takes place this weekend.

Estonia's Paul Aron competed in the SUN MINIMEAL Berlin E-Prix last weekend for Envision Racing. Aron was drafted in after a schedule clash meant drivers Sebastien Buemi and Robin Frijns were involved in the FIA World Endurance Championship in Belgium that seem weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, Aron finished in 13th in the first race and then 14th in race two the next day. "All in all, it was a very successful weekend. I knew it was going to be a tough one because I have never driven a Formula E car before and it's a very, very high level series," Aron told ERR. "First of all, I learnt a lot, the team was happy with me and I was also very, very close to bringing home some points for the team. I can't be disappointed."

According to Aron, the Envision team was happy with his performance and the final result was not the most important thing. "The team was happy, they didn't expect any big results. In the real world, you don't just jump in for the first time and get a result straight away. Especially when you are [competing] at one of the highest levels in the world," he added.

Aron pointed out that the results from a single race are not enough to show the full potential or skills of a driver. "What they wanted was to see how much mental ability I had and how much they could see real talent in me. If I have the experience, then how much real potential do I have?" Aron said. "That's what they saw and that's what they were happy with. I left the track with positive messages from the team and now the focus is on Formula 2."

Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/PanoramiC

This weekend the Formula 2 series resumes at the Imola circuit in Italy after a break of almost two months. Aron has made a great start to his debut season and the Estonian is currently second in the driver's championship.

"We have been in constant contact with the HiTech team. Even though I took part in one Formula E race, this year, I'm a full-time Formula 2 driver and that's why the focus is on this series. In the meantime, we had a test in Barcelona, which was very positive for us, but ultimately we'll see in Imola," said Aron.

"I don't see any reason why we shouldn't be fast and able to do well. But it's motorsport, so you never really know. It's the results there that will tell. I'm confident, for myself and the team, because I've seen how much work they've been doing behind closed doors. There's nothing to suggest that things shouldn't be looking up," he added.

Aron has picked up 47 points so far this season in the F2 driver's championship. Barbadian Zane Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) is out in front with 62 points. Norway's Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) is six points behind Aron in third.

