Paul Aron starts first in Saudi Arabia F2 sprint race

News
Paul Aron in action in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Source: SCANPIX / PA
News

Estonian Formula Two driver Paul Aron finished 10th in qualifying for this weekend's race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, round two of the 2024 championship and a support race to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Aron, racing for the Hitech Pulse-Eight  team, will start from pole for Friday's sprint stage, since the top ten start in the sprint start in reverse order.

The main race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit follows on Saturday, while the Formula One race, somewhat overshadowed by an ongoing saga relating to the Red Bull Team boss, takes place over the same weekend.

British racer Oliver Bearman (Prema) was fastest, 0.421 seconds ahead of Aron, and is on pole for the main event.

At last week's opening stage in Bahrain, Aron finished fifth in the sprint and third in the main race , in both cases starting from the 12th position.

Barbadian driver Zach Maloney (Rodin Motorsport) won both these events.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Source: ERR Sport

