Minister: Estonian wants better business relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar

News
Tiit Riisalo headed an Estonian delegation to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the LEAP conference this week.
News

Saudia Arabia and other Gulf states are key nations which Estonia would like to foster stronger business relations with, Minister of Economy and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) says.

The minister said: "Estonia is a pioneer of digital governance in the world, and the whole world is waiting with interest to see where we will develop our digital country."

This pioneering would include the concept of a "personalized state," which has been a watchword of Riisalo's home party, Eesti 200.

The personalized state optimizes the use of tech, both for the state and for the citizen, it is argued.

The minister is visiting Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, accompanied by a business delegation, with the express aim of developing cooperation IT and in business.

"With its experience as a digital country, Estonia has the opportunity to contribute to the development of modern governance in Saudi Arabia as well," Riisalo added, via a ministry press release.

Riisalo was attending the LEAP Tech Event in Riyadh, the world's largest tech conference, at which Estonia has its own stand, showcasing the country and its know-how.

Minister Riisalo noted that Estonian exports to Saudia Arabia and the Gulf region more broadly had shown strong growth in recent years, twinned with the Kingdom's desire to be in the front rank of world economies by 2030.

The rapid tech development of the region is also something which Estonia can offer, he added.

"The greatest interest here is in our digital solutions and technology companies, but also, for example, in food of Estonian origin," Riisalo said.

Riisalo gave a presentation at LEAP, and noted that the substantial size of the business delegation which accompanied him was evidence of Estonia's interest in the region. The delegation, which included representatives of Enterprise Estonia/Kredex, the foreign ministry, and several top private sector firms such as Bolt and Milrem, headed to Qatar Thursday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

