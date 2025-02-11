Justice minister introducing Estonia's digital experiences in Saudi Arabia

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (E200) is visiting Saudi Arabia from February 8–12 to participate in a technology conference and meet with members of the government.

ERR asked the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs why the minister is visiting an undemocratic country. Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy, with both legislative and executive power controlled by the royal family.

"Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta was in Saudi Arabia to speak at the world's largest technology fair, LEAP, and to support Estonian companies participating in the trade fair trip organized by EISA and ITL," the ministry's press representative replied.

Last summer, Pakosta said that the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL) would start validating her foreign trips.

The spokesperson said the minister held several meetings with representatives of the Saudi Arabian government and information technology companies. She introduced Estonia's business and investment environment as well as its digital expertise.

"Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, are important target markets for Estonia's business diplomacy. At the end of October, there was immense interest from entrepreneurs in the region at a seminar in Tallinn introducing business opportunities in the Gulf states," the spokesperson said.

Visiting the region provides an opportunity to support Estonian businesses and present the country's positions, they added.

Bilateral visits between Estonia and Saudi Arabia are not new. Last summer, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Tallinn and met with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, then-Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and the co-chairman of the Estonia-Saudi Arabia Chamber of Commerce, Taavi Einaste.

Last summer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Estonia was preparing to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. At the time, Tsahkna said he saw no conflict in developing relations with the Arab state. However, it was criticized by SDE.

