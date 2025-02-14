X!

Daily: Diminishing Riigikogu, from decision-maker to 'rubber stamp'

The Riigikogu building, Toompea Castle, Tallinn..
The Riigikogu building, Toompea Castle, Tallinn.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia's Riigikogu is being increasingly sidelined, daily Postimees noted in an editorial with key decisions made behind closed doors, raising concerns about democratic oversight and the diminishing role of legislative and judicial branches.

The editorial laments the decline in Riigikogu decision-making power as it turns into more of a rubber stamp, with important issues being settled behind closed doors and with little public debate.

A political cartoon highlights how MPs are increasingly neglected in governance, symbolizing a broader concern that parliamentary influence is diminishing in favor of executive control.

Eesti 200 MP Igor Taro had dismissed a recent no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and criticized the recent Center Party criminal conviction, but, the editorial argues, his comments reveal how divisive rhetoric is overshadowing constructive political discussion.

The government's energy pact, a significant long-term investment, is moving forward with limited transparency and little involvement from the public or parliament, raising further questions about the decision-making process.

The original Postimees English piece is here.

The trend can be viewed in the context of a more global move towards executive power, originally the branch of government which did just that – executed legislation given to it by the legislature – to the detriment of parliaments and judiciaries. Symptomatic of this is the trend towards rule by executive order seen in recent years, for instance immediately upon entry into office of U.S. President Donald Trump, and, earlier, during the Covid pandemic.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

