Foreign minister: Trump cannot exclude Europe when making peace in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said U.S. President Donald Trump cannot establish peace in Ukraine by sidelining Europe and Kyiv. If a deployment of NATO peacekeeping forces to Ukraine becomes reality, Estonia would certainly participate, he added.

Trump announced after a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the leaders agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. His defense secretary also said it was "unrealistic" to expect Ukraine to return to its pre-2014 borders and downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO.

"Let's be honest — peace cannot happen without Ukraine and, in fact, without Europe as well, especially regarding the conditions that someone else, like [Vladimir] Putin, wants to agree upon. And Trump cannot make many agreements over Europe's head either," Tsahkna told ERR on Thursday, commenting on the U.S. president's Wednesday announcement that negotiations will start.

"We need to keep calmly moving forward. I was in contact with my European colleagues throughout last night. Everyone is taking this with a very cool head. It is a very dangerous game if Putin is given success or if one takes a weak position."

Estonia's view is that Putin must be pushed into a weaker position, and Ukraine made stronger. Tsahkna said this can only be achieved through military support for Ukraine, sanctions pressure on Russia, and maintaining firm positions.

Europe most become more active and taking responsibility, particularly regarding security guarantees, the minister told ERR.

"Security guarantees must be negotiated between Ukraine, Europeans, and the United States. Trump cannot negotiate them directly with Putin," he emphasized. "So, the principle is very clear: agreements made over the heads of Europe and Ukraine are not sustainable."

Tsahkna believes Trump and his team are smart enough to understand that quick agreements, such as the Minsk I and Minsk II agreements which never properly worked, do not result in lasting peace. "Maybe that is exactly what Putin wants," he speculated.

"So Trump and everyone else must be very cautious with Putin, because Putin has tried to lure Trump into these negotiations based on his own positions. And indeed, many developments could still unfold here," the minister said.

Tsahkna also drew parallels with the 1938 Munich Agreement and appeasement, as Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) did this morning.

Peacekeeping forces in Ukraine would also ensure Estonia's security

Asked about the possibility of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine to enforce a future ceasefire, the minister pointed out that helping Ukraine means strengthening all of Europe's security.

"We are not only talking about Ukraine and assisting it, but actually about our own security and the security architecture of Europe — security guarantees for Ukraine also mean security guarantees for us. And while we are very clear in our position that the most effective and functional guarantee is NATO membership, we understand that this is not achievable today, and indeed, Europe must take real responsibility as a provider of security guarantees alongside the United States," Tsahkna added.

"This could mean a peacekeeping mission, it could mean a so-called military mission — boots on the ground — so these matters need to be discussed with the Americans and Ukrainians already now, and in part, this is already happening," he outlined.

Estonia has participated in all NATO missions, including in far away places that do not directly affect the country.

"And I cannot imagine that if the Allies, NATO, decide to send a mission, Estonia would remain on the sidelines," he said. "However, such a decision must be made by the Riigikogu, meaning that according to Estonian law, the mandate for this is given by the parliament as the highest representative of the people."

Tsahkna said the Estonian government has already discussed the need to take part in relevant debates and planning, and this is being done.

