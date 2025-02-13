MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement

The plan by U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin negotiations with Russia – and announce preconditions – is not only harmful to Ukraine but to all of Europe, said the Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform).

Trump announced after a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the leaders agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Hegseth also said it was "unrealistic" to expect Ukraine to return to its pre-2014 borders and downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO.

"To be honest, I feel very saddened. If we look at the international reactions to President Trump's and Defense Secretary Hegseth's statements, yesterday may go down in European history as a dark day," Mihkelson said on morning show "Vikerhommik" on Thursday.

The member of parliament is currently in Munich for the annual security conference.

He said that many people have already described yesterday as a potential new Munich Agreement, the failed peace agreement between Great Britain, France and Italy with Adolf Hitler after the annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudentenland in an attempt to stop a future war. World War II started 18 months later after Hitler invaded Poland.

"Going into negotiations with an aggressor, like in Munich in 1938 – we know what followed. To say that reclaiming occupied territories is unrealistic and that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member — this paves the way for the aggressor to achieve new conquest plans. It sends the message that borders can be changed by force and that might prevail over justice," he told the show.

Mihkelson pointed out it is notable that Trump called Putin first, not President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he gave a "weak response" when questioned about this choice.

The chairman also highlighted the striking contrast in Trump's language regarding his long-standing ally Canada versus the words he used about Putin yesterday.

"His statement about Putin was full of praise. In some ways, this is not surprising. Trump has an instinct to align with Putin and to achieve a quick peace, which he has often talked about. But the question is: what is the price of that peace? Yesterday, the cost of peace rose, especially for Europeans."

Mihkelson the condemned the fact that, even before negotiations have begun, the U.S. has has already defined what it will not demand — Ukraine's accession to NATO and the return of illegally occupied territories — and therefore removing them from the negotiating table.

"Yesterday was also a crucial wake-up call for European leaders. It is clear that the current U.S. administration has no interest in ensuring security in Europe. European countries must act swiftly — both to support Ukraine and to strengthen their own defense capabilities."

Estonian politicians have repeatedly said Russia should be pushed back to Ukraine's 2014 borders, those defined by International law. They say that if Moscow is allowed to gain even an inch of territory it will only embolden Putin to attack Kyiv again.

It is rare for Estonian politicians to publicly criticize their allies, especially the USA.

Minister: Appeasement does not work

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) echoed the same message on social media, without referring directly to the U.S.

Posting a photograph taken at the discussions in Munich in 1938, he said appeasement does not work.

"It is naïve to hope that peace can be achieved just by talking about it, or worse, by feeding the aggressor with the freedom of other nations. Peace can only come through strength. Appeasement does not work. Remember 1938?," he wrote.

Tsahkna has warned about appeasement referenced 1938 in his public comments about Ukraine for several months.

In November, he said Trump has the opportunity to "become the [Winston] Churchill of our times", implying he can take decisive action like the British wartime prime minister rather than appeases the aggressor.

