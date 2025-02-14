Kaja Kallas: Agreements cannot be made over the heads of Ukraine, Europe

No peace deal for Ukraine can be made without Kyiv and Europe at the table, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

Agreements imposed from above are not viable to implement or enforce, Kallas went on, following Thursday's news that U.S. President Donald Trump has said talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin on ending the war will start "immediately," while Trump's defense chief, Pete Hegseth, suggested that Ukraine's peace goals won't be fully met in any proposed deal.

Speaking to ERR's radio news, Kallas said: "This is also an answer to the question that any agreement made, so to speak, over our heads—over Ukraine or Europe—cannot actually be implemented because, for its implementation, both Ukraine and Europe must agree to it."

"And for that to happen, Ukraine and Europe must also be at the table where these agreements are made," the high representative, who had recently met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, went on.

"If we look at the combined economic power of European countries, or of those countries that have supported Ukraine, it is multiple times greater than that of Russia. We have this power. We also need the willingness, because this is a situation where supporting Ukraine is extremely important for our collective security. This willingness exists, and it must be backed up by action," Kallas continued.

However, she noted that economic strength alone is not enough; there must also be the willingness to help Ukraine and the determination to act.

Kallas added that as long as Ukraine is willing to endure, Europe is fully prepared to support Kyiv.

Expanding on this point, Kallas stressed that participation in negotiations is not just a matter of principle but also of practicality.

Kallas acknowledged that the world is uneasy about what the U.S. peace plan for the war in Ukraine means for the global order. Given these concerns, she underscored the importance of a unified European response that respects international agreements and global stability.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the immediate start of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, only later discussing Ukraine's future with the president of that country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kallas' reaction is on-message with that of Estonia's domestic leadership. Her successor as prime minister, Kristen Michal (Reform), said Estonia will never accept the seizure of Ukrainian territory, affirming its support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Estonia also insists that Ukraine must retain the opportunity to join NATO, and has continued to call for maximum military and economic aid to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stressed Europe must take responsibility for Ukraine's security, even suggesting a peacekeeping mission.

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Marko Mihkelson had early on Thursday compared Trump's actions to the failed Munich Agreement of 1938, warning that appeasement encourages Russia's territorial ambitions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!