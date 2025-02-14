X!

Estonian official: It is imperative for Europe not to burst out crying

Jonatan Vseviov.
Jonatan Vseviov. Source: ERR
Europe must do more right now to provide Ukraine with certainty, including through upcoming military aid packages, Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said on ETV's morning program "Terevisioon" while commenting on discussions taking place in Munich.

"Europe must be confident," said Vseviov. "It is important that Europe does not start shedding tears for no reason."

"We need to approve the next set of sanctions and send new aid to Ukraine to make it clear that there will be no concessions to Russia," Vseviov explained. "The Munich Security Conference should be the moment when Europe solidifies its message."

Vseviov emphasized that while news is coming in rapidly, it is crucial not to react to every development impulsively but to remain focused on what truly matters. "Negotiating with an aggressor is not possible," he stated. "For negotiations to take place, the aggressor must be forced to abandon its objectives and this can only be achieved from a position of strength."

In response to a question about whether European security decisions are being made over Europe's head, Vseviov reiterated that actions matter more than words. "Now, the focus must be on working out new military aid packages," he said.

According to Vseviov, the United States is a critically important ally for Europe. He added that the Americans are right — Europe has made commitments that it has yet to fulfill.

"Did we not receive these messages clearly enough before? We did, and Estonia has nothing to be ashamed of — neither in terms of defense spending nor in its support for Ukraine," Vseviov said.

"Europe's role in ensuring security in this part of the world is significant today and will only continue to grow — and this has also been the position of the Americans," he added.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) will attend the international Munich Security Conference in Germany from February 14 to 16, where he will speak at several side events and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Tsahkna's focus in Munich will be on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"Estonia's message is clear: recklessness and haste encourage Putin to continue his aggression. To achieve lasting peace, Russia must be pressured into abandoning its goal of subjugating Ukraine and restructuring Europe's security architecture. This can be achieved if the West remains united, maximizes military aid to Ukraine and politically and economically pressures Russia," Tsahkna said ahead of his visit.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

