Prime Minister: A Europe seeking justice for Ukraine must keep supporting it

Europe must continue to supply Ukraine with weapons and financial aid to force Russia into negotiations, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said, warning that peace can only be secured through strength and not concessions.

The head of government made his remarks in the wake of controversy over overtures U.S. President Donald Trump has been making on a potential peace deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which some have likened to 1930s-style appeasement.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday evening, the prime minister said: "If Europe wants an outcome on our continent which is both lasting and just, then the only correct approach is to provide Ukraine with weapons, money, and everything else necessary to force Russia into negotiations."

If the EU and Europe more broadly want the ongoing war in Ukraine, now nearly into its fourth year, to end but with a lasting and just outcome, the only way to achieve this is by providing Ukraine with the funding and other necessary support it needs to strengthen its bargaining position while simultaneously weakening Russia's, the prime minister noted.

"Europe's strength lies primarily in its capabilities—financially, Europe has likely been the biggest supporter of Ukraine, even as the U.S. has provided more military aid," Michal went on.

Diplomacy on its own is not enough, in other words.

"Given Russia's current stance, even if something resembling negotiations begins, we can never foresee when they might end. This means that the war goes on, plus various events may unfold during the course of the negotiations," he added.

Prime minister: There are positive Trump pledges to look out for too

U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier indicated that he would seek contact with Vladimir Putin on the war and indeed made good on this Thursday, inasmuch as he contacted the Russian leader before he made contact with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, there are more hopeful previous statements that Trump can also follow through on.

"I still hope that he will maintain his previous rhetoric on other issues as well, including the principle that peace is ultimately achieved through strength and power, which underpins Ukraine."

Michal said despite this week's news, it is too early to say whether Trump's and his administration's initiatives to end the war have worsened the situation for Ukraine and Europe as a whole, and vice versa, Trump's position on negotiations could influence how Europe approaches its own role in securing a just outcome.

"First, we need to understand the starting position. If negotiations are to begin, then from the perspective of Europe and Ukraine, it must be absolutely clear that these negotiations must take place with Ukraine's participation and decision-making," the prime minister said.

Both Ukraine and Europe need to be fully at the negotiating table alongside Russia and the U.S., the prime minister said.

"And Europe, which according to U.S. narratives should be one of the guarantors of future security, must also get a strong presence at the table. Otherwise, it would be impossible to discuss matters in Europe."

Michal: Europe will not be sidelined on Ukraine

Reiterating comments he had made earlier on Thursday, the head of government said that Europe will in any case not be sidelined or weakened in negotiations; this is not mutually exclusive from the U.S. remaining a key contributor to European security, he noted.

"If we look at the initial messages, regarding NATO at least, Trump and his administration have been consistent in expecting NATO to be strong and to invest more in its own defense," he said.

"Likewise, they expect Europe, which is a wealthy and free region, to contribute more to its own defense," Michal went on.

Overall, the alignment between the U.S., the strongest NATO member, and NATO itself strengthens Europe's position in global security.

"I am pleased about this," the prime minister observed.

This is as relevant for Estonia as anywhere else.

"I also believe that for the Estonian people, this serves as a source of reassurance, as the recent EU summit confirmed that more money must be allocated for defense, giving Estonia, among others, more flexibility in this regard," the prime minister said, reiterating that European and NATO continued commitments to Ukraine are essential for ensuring long-term security on the continent.

For as long as the war is ongoing, Ukraine cannot join NATO in any case—prospective member states must not be involved in a current conflict, a rule already exploited by the Russian Federation in its invasion of Georgia back in 2008 and continuing in Ukraine. At the same time, the latter invasion has in any case served to bring NATO closer to its borders as a self-fulfilling prophecy, with the accession of Sweden and Finland since the war started.

--

