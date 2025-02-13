Estonia rules out recognizing changes to Ukraine's border

Estonia will not recognize the seizure of Ukrainian territory, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Thursday.

"An essential position from which we cannot retreat is that Estonia supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized borders," Michal said at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday.

Tsahkna reiterated the same, stating that Estonia will never recognize the seizure of Ukrainian territories. Regardless of what any potential peace agreement entails, Estonia will not acknowledge the taking of Ukrainian land, he emphasized.

Both ministers told the media that any peace must be fair and lasting for Ukraine and that Europe should strengthen Ukraine's position by maximizing military and economic aid to ensure it enters any negotiations from a position of strength.

Both Michal and Tsahkna stressed that Ukraine must retain the opportunity to join NATO.

They also noted that Russian regime leader Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his goal of reshaping Europe's security architecture. "That is why we must show that we have not changed our position and do not intend to make concessions," Michal stressed.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tsahkna also referred to a statement from Moscow on Wednesday following Trump's phone call with Putin, in which Russia reaffirmed its goal of restructuring Europe's security architecture, including reducing NATO membership to its 1997 levels.

"This directly aims to restore Soviet-era spheres of influence, push us [Estonia] into a buffer zone, and call into question the entire European security framework," he noted.

Tsahkna also indirectly criticized the actions of the U.S. leadership, stating that giving away positions even before negotiations is not a good strategy.

"Trump's call with Putin certainly did not strengthen our position. We must talk about what we need to do, not about what we will not do," he said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the complete liberation of Ukrainian territory from Russia and NATO membership are unrealistic goals.

"We have entered a new period of turbulence, where the future of not only Ukraine but all of Europe is being determined," the Estonian foreign minister stated.

Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced after a phone call with Vladimir Putin that the leaders agreed to begin negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. His defense secretary said it was "unrealistic" to expect Ukraine to return to its pre-2014 borders and downplayed the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO.

