Nordic, Baltic leaders 'stand fully and firmly behind Ukraine'

Nordic and Baltic leaders said they would stand by Ukraine and support the country's territorial integrity. They are also committed to strengthening Europe's defense.

A meeting of the eight leaders took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday the day after U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war would start as soon as possible.

Vice President JD Vance said Ukraine cannot expect to see the return of all of its occupied territory or join NATO.

After the meeting, the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark issued a joint statement showing support for Ukraine.

It stressed the countries, five of which border Russia, support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We stand fully and firmly behind Ukraine. Ukraine must be able to prevail against Russia's war of aggression, to ensure a just and lasting peace. The outcome of the war will have fundamental and long-lasting effects on European and transatlantic security," they wrote.

It said the countries' priority is to strengthen Ukraine and highlighted NB8 members are among the biggest donors of military support.

"We are investing strongly in our own defense. We are determined to further strengthen our collective security and defense, and to shoulder our responsibility for peace and security in Europe," the statement says.

"And we are willing to do more," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

President Alar Karis who attended the meeting in Munich wrote on social media: "Last night's meeting with the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Munich focused on Ukraine. We fully and firmly support Ukraine. The Nordic and Baltic countries are working to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position."

