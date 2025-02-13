X!

Expert: Let us not swallow Putin's bloody omelet

Opinion
Meelis Oidsalu.
Meelis Oidsalu. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
Opinion

If chef Vladimir Putin will be allowed to gulp down his colonial Ukraine omelet and gifted a box of fresh eggs to boot, this will only increase the Kremlin's motivation to try and restore spheres of influence in its near vicinity and the Baltic region. Donald Trump's brand on neo-colonialism seems to be downright conducive of these developments, writes security expert Meelis Oidsalu.

The new U.S. administration is touring Europe this week, expressing how exhausted they are from supporting Ukraine alone and suggesting that the war should be ended on terms favorable to Vladimir Putin.

However, data from the Kiel Institute on aid to Ukraine shows that Europe has provided and pledged twice as much assistance as the United States. This is partly due to Europe's decision to utilize revenues from frozen Russian assets, but the gap remains significant nonetheless.

Europe may lack weaponry, but financially, we collectively have the capacity to offset the impact of any interruption in U.S. aid. Estonia's proposed strategy for financing Ukraine's victory, at 0.25 percent of GDP, was calculated under the assumption that the U.S. would also participate. If this percentage needs to double due to the U.S. withdrawing, it remains a fairly moderate additional effort — especially considering the vast sums spent on addressing the COVID-19 crisis. Supporting Ukraine further is more feasible for Europe than we might be willing to admit.

As Rainer Saks already pointed out in his analysis, there are now more options than a couple of years ago. Additional funds can be invested in Ukraine's and Europe's defense industries or used to purchase weapons from the U.S. and other suppliers until we can produce them ourselves.

If chef Putin is allowed to devour the colonialist omelet he has cooked up — and is even rewarded with fresh eggs — it will not only give the Kremlin an opportunity but also additional motivation to push forward with reestablishing its sphere of influence along its borders and in the Baltic region. Donald Trump's neo-colonialism actively encourages such developments.

Recent intelligence assessments from Denmark and Estonia indicate that Russia's plans for building a mass army are not just theoretical. In a few years, there will be more Russian troops stationed near our borders than before 2022. The difference is that this force will have fresh combat experience and one significant technological advantage — mass-scale drone warfare.

This does not mean that Russia will necessarily use these forces against NATO, but the potential military threat is increasing, as is the need for defense investments to maintain credible deterrence. Abandoning support for Ukraine might seem like an appealing short-term relief, but in the long run, it would be a bitter and costly mistake.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) offered Trump Estonia's rare earth metals on "Aktuaalne kaamera" (though it was unclear what debt he intended to settle with that) and spoke with certainty about sending Estonian peacekeepers to Ukraine to help secure a peace agreement. However, based on currently available information, the conditions of such a deal are no better — and could potentially be even worse — than those proposed in China's 2023 Munich Security Conference peace plan.

It is cheaper for Europe to support Ukraine in achieving its goals than to go along with the world order that Trump and Putin have likely already agreed upon. Any deal with the Kremlin will have repercussions across Europe, but especially for the small countries that share a border with Russia. History has shown us that ugly agreements feed evil.

Looking at Europe's economic strength — regardless of crises — there is no reason for us to feel bound by any terms for ending the war that the U.S. and Russia jointly impose on Ukraine.

If we abandon Ukraine while a Trump administration simultaneously signals NATO's growing irrelevance, then, in a sense, Russia's neighboring countries will already have lost one of their "seat belts." Any vehicle has other safety measures, of course, but if the speed is high and you need to hit the brakes to avoid a crash, you might just go flying through the windshield.

If we rush to support a solution that Trump has negotiated under dubious circumstances and within a tight circle — so secretive that even his key negotiator, Keith Kellogg, is not fully informed — then that is our choice, not an inevitability. And it will be up to European leaders to explain that choice to their voters.

Trump's envoys likely arrived in Europe with terms already discussed with Putin. If it turns out that Trump's peace plan is no better than China's, why should we accept it?

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Estonian scientist in his sixth year heading up an Antarctic research base

14:43

Defense minister: Let's not make negotiations easy for Putin

14:42

Economist: Estonia resting on laurels after success in the noughties

14:37

Expert: Let us not swallow Putin's bloody omelet

14:19

EKRE leader: Estonia should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

14:09

Ministry wants to shorten school winter break from three weeks to two

14:05

Estonia rules out recognizing changes to Ukraine's border

13:41

Tallinn to support more Estonian language hobby schools, training courses

13:01

Anna Gret Asi instrumental in Oklahoma State win over Arizona

12:29

Opposition: Energy decisions should not be made on ideological grounds

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo