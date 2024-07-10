Estonian businesses strongly interested in attending Saudi Arabia EXPO 2030

Saudi Arabia has been picked to host the World EXPO 2030 and has offered to provide significant support to Estonia's exhibition pavilion costs.

Though the Estonian state has not yet confirmed it will take part, pointers suggest that things are moving in that direction despite human rights concerns.

Interested sectors include those involved in tech and IT, and also the food industry.

While Estonia was represented at the relatively close by Dubai EXPO in 2020, cost matters led to the country pulling out of the 2025 EXPO in Osaka, Japan.

It had already been reported last fall that the kingdom would be offering EXPO pavilion space to states which voted in favor of it hosting the event.

Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) told ERR that, to his knowledge, this free space applied to the first 100 nations to confirm their participation in EXPO 2030.

Saudi Arabia aiming to raise profile

Dubbed "Plan 2030" by the Saudis, Riisalo said the Saudi strategy resulted from a desire to boost its influence, for instance compared with other major Gulf states already on the map for many western firms.

But when competing with the world's major players, being oil rich is not sufficient – as the Russian Federation has demonstrated.

An image overhaul and a spreading of "soft power" may be required in Saudi Arabia's case.

Here, it would be following the example of China back in 2010, Riisalo said, when it aimed "to bring as many other countries as possible to a particular event, to get attention on the organizational side on the one hand, but also to raise that kind of capital on the other."

Riisalo's party-mate Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, whose ministry has been spearheading a plan to ink a cooperation deal with the Saudis on behalf of Estonian businesses, said that these business have expressed a desire to attend EXPO 2030.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) and IT and economic affairs minister Tiit Riisalo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Plus this time they can go in such a way where we have laid the proper groundwork, where we know where we are heading, and that the state is behind us," Tsahkna said on Monday, answering questions about the planned deal.

"We will hopefully have framework agreements in place on avoiding double taxation and securing investments by that time," the foreign minister added.

Saudis to cover portion of participation costs

However, thanks to Saudi state support, taking part will be more viable economically speaking-

Tiit Riisalo said that the Saudis as organizers "are likely to bear the cost of the basic building," adding that the conceptual design and implementation will be borne cost-wise by Estonia.

It will still be some time before a more detailed budget and concept get drawn up, however, he added.

While no official announcement has been made, this all points towards Estonia taking part in 2030, as do business developments in the region.

Doris Põld of IT sector lobby group the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL) put the increase in Estonian exports to the Gulf states in recent years at a three-fold rise.

"This demonstrates that there is potential there, there is receptiveness to our services, there is a market need," Põld said.

Region appeals to Estonian businesses

Andres Kikas, head of development at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Foundation (EISA) export department, said he can name seven or eight Estonian business sectors that see the Gulf as their priority market in the coming years. The region's vast, largely oil-based purchasing power makes it appealing, he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna signs a mutual cooperation memorandum with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Flickr

"It's more a question there of what solution they would like to see in use in a sector or in society, rather than looking for a cheaper solution," Kikas said.

The Association of Estonian Food Industry (Eesti Toiduainetööstuse Liit) for instance also found the Saudi market "crucial" and "growing," for its sector.

The UAE has for many years been seen as the gateway to the region, and the Saudi market was less frequently talked about in Estonia.

That is changing, however, Kikas said, thanks in no small part to Saudi investment, initiative and an openness to attracting business from far-off states.

The upshot was 119 countries voting in favor of Saudi Arabia hosting EXPO 2030 in the final vote last November, out of a total of 165.

Minister: Saudi EXPO bid seemed more expansive and open

Italian Business Minister Adolfo Urso, whose country was also in the running to host the 2030 World Expo, said he toured the world's capitals, and was met with the same answer over and over again: 'We have already made our promise," meaning to Riyadh, despite Italy pressing into action movie actor and star of Gladiator Russell Crowe in its campaign, while another bidder, South Korea, flew some of their hottest K-pop acts round the world, for the same reason.

The Saudi Arabian effort was however in every sense more expensive, more visible and much more focused on the specifics of each individual country.

Minister Riisalo noted it was "not about building a relationship with just one country but, as the experience of the Dubai EXPO showed, they clearly see themselves as a center of attraction. This is both in the context of the Arab world, and also more broadly in the context of certain regions in Africa and Asia."

The Osaka EXPO was contrastingly much more inward-looking in its approach, he said.

Decision likely in next year or two

Estonia did in any case consulted business before backing the Saudis.

A formal decision on whether Estonia is to participate in EXPO 2030 should be taken within the next couple of years.

The other concern raised both in relation to EXPO 2030 and Estonia's planned bilateral cooperation agreement with Riyadh revolves around human rights. While the Saudis have pledged much, they have not made any pledges in this area.

When asked whether Estonian entrepreneurs aspiring to enter Saudi Arabia face moral dilemmas, Doris Põld of the ITL said that these people are "pragmatic."

"The important thing is where it is viable to do business," she said. "If there are no sanctions imposed on a country by Estonia, then cooperation with that country is acceptable."

EXPO 2030 organizers say they are planning to construct a futuristic, circular city for the event, and expect 40 million visitors to the 6.6-square-kilometer site between October 2030 and March 2031.

