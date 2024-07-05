Eesti 200 confirm delegation for upcoming coalition talks

Eesti 200 have confirmed the members of their delegation to participate in the new coalition talks.

Eesti 200 will be represented in the talks by Minister of Foreign Affars Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas, and Minister of Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo, along with Riigikogu MPs Hendrik Terras, Igor Taro, Toomas Uibo, Kalev Stoicescu, Liisa Pakosta, Irja Lutsar, Peeter Tali and Kadri Tali.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar, and Marek Reinaasa, who is vice-chair of Eesti 200's Riigikogu group will not be involved in the talks.

The Reform Party's negotiating team includes Kristen Michal, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, Jürgen Ligi, Maris Lauri, Erkki Keldo, Timo Suslov, Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo, Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and Gerrit Mäesalu.

Representing the SDE will be Minister of the Interior: Lauri Läänemets, Minister of Health Riina Sikkut, Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman, along with MPs Reili Rand, Priit Lomp, Anti Allas, Tanel Kiik and Helmen Kütt, Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski, and former Nõmme district elder Lauri Paeveer.

--

