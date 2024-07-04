Kristen Michal plans to keep same prime minister's office chief

Gerrit Mäesalu is to continue as head of the prime minister's office after Kaja Kallas (Reform) steps down later this month, Kallas' likely replacement has said.

Mäesalu started in the post when Kallas first took office in 2021, and he joined the Reform Party that same year.

Kristen Michal (Reform), who is the candidate as Kallas' replacement as head of government, confirmed he would be retaining Mäesalu once in office, telling ERR: "Yes, I have asked that Gerrit continue."

"He has long-term political and public relations experience, a knowledge of defense and security themes, has the trust of partners and a perception of how a team supporting the Prime Minister and preparing for events should operate," Michal added.

Kristen Michal. Source: Raigo Pajula / Office of the President

Mäesalu is also a member of Reform's negotiations delegation for the coalition talks triggered by Kallas stepping down as prime minister, which she is due to do shortly after the NATO summit in Washington next week.

Mäesalu's background is in PR, including a stint with the prosecutor's office.

--

