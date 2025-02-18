X!

Head of Prime Minister's Office to step down at end of February

News
Gerrit Mäesalu.
Gerrit Mäesalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Gerrit Mäesalu, head of the Estonian Prime Minister's Office, has announced in a letter to colleagues that he will leave his post at the end of February.

After four years and 21 days as head of the Prime Minister's Office, Mäesalu wrote: "it has to be said that all good things have a natural end. For some time now, I have been wanting a change in my working life and to challenge myself in a new field and role. I will therefore be leaving my post as head of the Prime Minister's Office at the end of February."

Mäesalu added that the past four years have seen a series of crises, historic events and unforeseen twists and turns, and that he has had the privilege of working with four different governments as well as helping to put together four different coalition agreements.

"In a world full of tensions and uncertainties, Estonia has coped well. I thank Kaja Kallas and Kristen Michal for their trust," Mäesalu wrote.

Risto Kaljurand is set to become the new head of the Prime Minister's Office. Kaljurand currently works as a local government and business adviser to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19:54

Head of Prime Minister's Office to step down at end of February

19:49

PM on offshore wind farm subsidy calculations: Let's not get bogged down in numbers

19:35

Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with series of traditional events

19:10

Tallinn to temporarily close Odra tänav for construction

18:55

US rap star Wiz Khalifa set to headline 2025 Beach Grind festival in Pärnu

18:16

Estonia wants to declare wind farms reverse auctions in April

18:13

Tallinn Bun Fest to celebrate Estonia's Shrove Tuesday traditions and café culture Updated

17:45

Electricity prices remain high on Wednesday

17:17

Opinion: Would doing away with Tallinn districts serve locals' interests?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

13:12

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

17.02

Estonian spymaster: Europe's intelligence services should be more aggressive

09:32

Historic Märjamaa cemetery hit by thieves in biggest robbery of recent years

16:52

Ministry: Restaurants must display country of origin of meat served Updated

17.02

Kaljulaid: Western Europe freeloading on US and EU eastern flank's defenses

17.02

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo