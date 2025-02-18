Head of Prime Minister's Office to step down at end of February

Gerrit Mäesalu, head of the Estonian Prime Minister's Office, has announced in a letter to colleagues that he will leave his post at the end of February.

After four years and 21 days as head of the Prime Minister's Office, Mäesalu wrote: "it has to be said that all good things have a natural end. For some time now, I have been wanting a change in my working life and to challenge myself in a new field and role. I will therefore be leaving my post as head of the Prime Minister's Office at the end of February."

Mäesalu added that the past four years have seen a series of crises, historic events and unforeseen twists and turns, and that he has had the privilege of working with four different governments as well as helping to put together four different coalition agreements.

"In a world full of tensions and uncertainties, Estonia has coped well. I thank Kaja Kallas and Kristen Michal for their trust," Mäesalu wrote.

Risto Kaljurand is set to become the new head of the Prime Minister's Office. Kaljurand currently works as a local government and business adviser to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

