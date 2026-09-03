Center Party eyes no-confidence motion against prime minister

The party's Riigikogu faction leader Lauri Laats said Michal lacks the trust of the people and the minority government he heads cannot count on getting a majority in upcoming votes.

"Estonia needs a government capable of governing the country and taking responsibility. The Center Party is to begin consultations on a no‑confidence motion against the prime minister," he said.

Wednesday's resignation of Hanno Pevkur (Reform) as defense minister following a munitions procurement scandal is not enough to atone for the situation, Laats said, adding the head of government must also take political responsibility.

The issues according to Laats no longer relate to a single minister or a single area. "The prime minister cannot hide behind his ministers indefinitely. When problems affect one area after another, it is a problem with the management of the government as a whole. The defense minister's resignation does not absolve the prime minister of responsibility."

Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The management of national security is in dire straits, he went on, and should be more accountable if paying for defense procurement is in part accomplished through higher taxes. "For years, we have heard that Estonian people and businesses must contribute ever more to ensure the security of our country and its people. We have now learned that there are also serious problems in the management of national defense that have remained unresolved for years. If people are being asked to contribute ever more money in the name of security, the state must be able to take responsibility for how every euro is spent," Laats said.

"The Reform Party has led the government for years. During that time, the country's debt burden has grown, problems have piled up in healthcare, and we are now seeing serious problems in an area the government calls its highest priority – national defense," the MP added.

Pevkur announced on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday evening he would resign from his post, after questions over a procurement of shells for Ukraine from an Indian firm.

A motion of no confidence needs at least 21 signatures from MPs to be heard. Center currently has seven seats.

Center, together with Isamaa and EKRE, recently called for snap elections ahead of the scheduled March 2027 Riigikogu election.

One of the most significant upcoming votes at the Riigikogu will be on the 2027 state budget.

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