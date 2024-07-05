Kaja Kallas pledges not to comment on domestic politics once in new EU role

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has promised to not pass comment on Estonian domestic politics if and when she takes up a new, high-level European Union position.

Kallas, prime minister since January 2021, is due to step down later this month and is the candidate for the EU's high representative for foreign affairs post.

Kallas said Thursday that she already views the ongoing process of forming up a new coalition – triggered by her resignation – from the outside looking in.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" after the regular government press conference Thursday lunchtime, likely her last as prime minister, Kallas said the head of government job "is certainly no walk in the park, but I think no one leaves this house with great joy, so it is a sad thing as well."

Kallas' time in office has been marked by several crises: The coronavirus pandemic, soaring energy prices and economic woes, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Looking forward, she said: "The most important thing is ensuring Estonia's security."

"This would include significantly boosting our direct defense capabilities, ensuring security in energy, and transitioning to education in the Estonian language. Our national defense spending has been higher than ever before," she went on.

Kallas and Reform have been in office with the Center Party (January 2021-June 2022), Isamaa (July 2022-March 2023), the Social Democrats (July 2022 to present) and Eesti 200 (April 2023-present).

Eesti 200 leader and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, also taking party in Thursday's press conference, told the prime minister: "It has been a great personal honor to have been your foreign minister," referencing the issue of the potential use of frozen Russian assets and sanctions as among the key policy highlights.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets recalled some fiery exchanges within the coalition, too.

"If one has a specific opinion and the other does also, sparks can fly, but fireworks are always a wonderful thing," he said at the press conference.

The current negotiations similarly are not easy, either, Läänemets told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Being in office is no fun flower festival, and there is constant pressure; national security is under pressure, yet we must ensure public well-being in this situation."

"Coalition talks are always tough. I wish the participants strength, but I do not envy them," the prime minister herself told ERR.

Kallas, a former MEP, said that once installed in a new EU position, she will refrain from commenting on Estonian domestic politics.

"Once you've handed over the helm, the new captain will likely see the problems from the bridge better than you do, commenting from below deck. Let the new people take the lead," Kallas said.

If coalition talks proceed as planned, the government press conference on Thursday, July 4 will have been the last for Kaja Kallas as prime minister. She had been in office for 1,255 days as of Thursday, and will remain head of government for around 10 more days, a period which will include the crucial NATO Washington summit, which she will be attending.

Kallas was last week nominated as candidate for the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy position, to replace the outgoing Josep Borrell, Voting on this takes place later this month.

